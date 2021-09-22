Slow it down
If we drive daily and tap into our powers of observation, we can quickly identify the speeds we grow “accustomed” to driving.
It is easy to see that almost every city center (posted at 25 mph or lower) is approached at speeds of 35, 45, 55-plus; do our typical routes condition us to driving faster?
Let’s set about encouraging everyone to give their communities a brake, because how we drive makes a difference. The most vulnerable: pedestrians, residents and wildlife, even other drivers, will thank you.
Take a minute, think about it, slow down in towns.
Diane Reynolds
For the greater good
Totally disagreed with Brendan Berl’s Sept. 18 letter on public health rules (“Mask mandates are government overreach,” The Aspen Times“). It makes sense for local government to be fit and nimble when managing a pandemic.…