Slow it down

If we drive daily and tap into our powers of observation, we can quickly identify the speeds we grow “accustomed” to driving.

It is easy to see that almost every city center (posted at 25 mph or lower) is approached at speeds of 35, 45, 55-plus; do our typical routes condition us to driving faster?

Let’s set about encouraging everyone to give their communities a brake, because how we drive makes a difference. The most vulnerable: pedestrians, residents and wildlife, even other drivers, will thank you.

Take a minute, think about it, slow down in towns.

Diane Reynolds



Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Get Tickets!

Glenwood Springs