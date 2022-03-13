Slick times on 82
The Colorado Department of Transportation let Highway 82 get so slick on Thursday morning that it looked like they used a Zamboni machine on it. Road was totally unsafe. CDOT, when you have signs saying “winter weather,” could you please pre-treat the road the night before and plow prior to the morning commute? Thanks.
John Loomis
Glenwood Springs
Voters lose in Gorsuch deal
