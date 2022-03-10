Slacking at Aspen City Hall
Over the years the city has tried everything to slow down the permitting process — a year to get a building permit! Oh yeah, and the Russians caused the gas prices to go up. Give me a break! The only things the city doesn’t drag their feet on are their own projects and issuing moratoriums.
Gary Moore
Aspen
Fleeing the scene
At 4:15 p.m. Saturday, two dogs were seen running east on Highway 82 past the Highway 133 turnoff. I spotted the Australian cattle dog as I drove east; it was running in the same direction…