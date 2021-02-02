Skippy deserved wrath of Red Ant
Elizabeth Milias and I approach politics as polar opposites and frequently spar. But we are totally aligned on insisting that local government be conducted in an informed, intelligent and respectful manner.
When a local public official steps out of line (and history has provided numerous examples), the offending conduct must be called out and corrected. Her Red Ant column should be welcomed and not condemned (“A Confederate Flag, a swastika and a MAGA hat,” commentary, Jan. 31, The Aspen Times).
And importantly, Aspen City Council needs to take public action so that going forward not only Skippy Mesirow, but those who follow as newly elected council members, understand that there are clearly defined limits to acceptable behavior. Elizabeth has rightly called out the offending conduct; is there someone willing to step forward and lead the way to correction?
Neil Siegel
Aspen
Overreaction to pandemic erodes freedoms, economy
You would think this is the black plague. In 1918 with the Spanish Flu, the death toll was about 50 million. However, the population was 1.6 billion. That worked out to 3.125%. The total current…