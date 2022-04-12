Skico cuts pass perks

The price of the Aspen/Snowmass Premier Pass has increased steadily during the past several years — no surprise here. However, some of the most worthwhile perks have decreased. A few years ago, we received four vouchers for 50% off ski/snowboard rentals. Now we only receive two. Spring and summer of last year we received six vouchers for 50% off a single-day lift ticket. This year we’ll receive only four.

What’s coming next? Or better said: What’s not coming next? These perks would let us take our out-of-state visitors to the Aspen/Snowmass ski areas and enjoy considerable savings. Now we might have to take them to Sunlight Mountain Resort instead.

Alex De La Garza

Glenwood Springs