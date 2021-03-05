Ski race will close Aspen High School parking lot Sunday
It’s the time of year for the annual Nordic race Sunday! As in years past, the race trail crosses the road at the Aspen High School parking lot, meaning the parking lot will be closed this Sunday to everyone when the race is in session.
For all those Highlands skiers and snowboarders, please plan to park elsewhere as the lot will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Reghan Mahaffey
Director of Transportation, Aspen School District
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Make the best of unjust arrest in Carbondale
The recent arrest of Michael Francisco at the Carbondale City market reminds me of a similar incident involving a Starbucks Philadelphia-area store. On April 12, 2018, police contacted two black men seated at Starbucks and…