Ski race will close Aspen High School parking lot Sunday

It’s the time of year for the annual Nordic race Sunday! As in years past, the race trail crosses the road at the Aspen High School parking lot, meaning the parking lot will be closed this Sunday to everyone when the race is in session.

For all those Highlands skiers and snowboarders, please plan to park elsewhere as the lot will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Reghan Mahaffey

Director of Transportation, Aspen School District