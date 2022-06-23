 Single malt spoken in Woody Creek | AspenTimes.com
Single malt spoken in Woody Creek

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Reading with interest your Saturday article Single-Malt Showdown, Author Amy Laha stated American single-malt is relatively new at seven years. FYI, Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey released its first single malt April 11, 2006.

Jess Graber

Woody Creek

