Shut them down
How cool is it to own a personal global warming machine? I’m talking about those damn outdoor natural gas fire pits. Don’t wealthy people realize there is a climate crisis going on? Their level of apathy is pathetic. Senior citizens are the worst, and Generation X is getting pissed.
Convert them into beautiful hummingbird and butterfly friendly gardens. There are plenty of xeriscape perennial flower species to choose from.
It was a mistake to install it. It’s an even bigger mistake to use it. Tell your guests that you expect them to dress appropriately for a cool outdoor dinner party. Offer blankets and sweaters to guests who have not prepared.
It’s past time for all of us to be the best we can be. Apathy, denial and ignorance are so last century. Shut them down now.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
ASE runway extension hardly a done deal
I am a member of the Aspen Airport Advisory Board and I want to clarify comments made in an article in the Aspen Daily News over the weekend. The Board of County Commissioners approved the…