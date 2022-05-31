How cool is it to own a personal global warming machine? I’m talking about those damn outdoor natural gas fire pits. Don’t wealthy people realize there is a climate crisis going on? Their level of apathy is pathetic. Senior citizens are the worst, and Generation X is getting pissed.

Convert them into beautiful hummingbird and butterfly friendly gardens. There are plenty of xeriscape perennial flower species to choose from.

It was a mistake to install it. It’s an even bigger mistake to use it. Tell your guests that you expect them to dress appropriately for a cool outdoor dinner party. Offer blankets and sweaters to guests who have not prepared.

It’s past time for all of us to be the best we can be. Apathy, denial and ignorance are so last century. Shut them down now.

Tom Mooney





Aspen