Show proof before purchasing
I just got back from four weeks in New York. Everywhere I went — movies, Broadway, museums and restaurants — I had to show proof that I was vaccinated. Why isn’t Aspen doing the same thing? This would encourage people to go, not discourage them.
Nancy Magoon
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
And a happy new year
Thank you to the two obscure authors of inane hate mail who placed my name twice in the Dec. 21 Aspen Times. No such thing as bad publicity.