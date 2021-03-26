Shooting innocent strangers not a constitutional right

It seems apparent that our GOP congressional members have concluded the Second Amendment reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms and shoot at will innocent strangers, shall not be infringed.”

C’mon, guys and girls (including you, Lauren Bobert), it’s time to enact reasonable regulations. The right to guns is not absolute. Free speech is regulated (you can’t yell “fire!” in a crowded theater). Religion is regulated (you can’t trample on others’ exercise of religion). It’s way over time to act, and to do the right thing, for a change.

Parker Maddux

Basalt