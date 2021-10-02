Shameless in Aspen
Let’s see: We have the West End, Red Mountain (to the north), the East End, and now we are going to get a neighborhood in the south end called Pandora’s.
Also, I am deeply saddened that two men who grew up here are renting out their cabin on the backside for $9,500 a night in the winter and $4,500 in the summer. How compromised are your values?
Why is this even allowed? Appalling.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
The Marolt highway to hellish parking
Build a huge freeway and bridge across the Marolt property, and jam another 500 idling cars and trucks into the in-town traffic lights with no parking available! That should solve everything!