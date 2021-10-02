Shameless in Aspen

Let’s see: We have the West End, Red Mountain (to the north), the East End, and now we are going to get a neighborhood in the south end called Pandora’s.

Also, I am deeply saddened that two men who grew up here are renting out their cabin on the backside for $9,500 a night in the winter and $4,500 in the summer. How compromised are your values?

Why is this even allowed? Appalling.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen