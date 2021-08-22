September events add up to difficult decisions
A simple equation: What does Pitkin County COVID high risk level plus delta plus JAS Labor Day fest +plus Food & Wine plus start of in person school equal?
My guess is remote school (touching a third year for our children) and required masking for everyone indoors and limited capacity at restaurants, bars, gyms, etc., if not full closures.
Looking at the equation and thinking about what we can control; we can’t get rid of the delta that is here, but we can reduce the opportunities for it to spread. The question for our fearless leaders is should they pull the plug on JAS Labor Day and Food & Wine to give kids a better chance for school staying in person. It’s probably a question they really don’t want to look at too hard because there is no good answer.
Dan Goldman
Snowmass Village
