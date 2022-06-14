Send Boebert packing

It’s appalling that in America it is no longer safe to go to school, churches and grocery stores. Nearly all of the recent mass shootings have been perpetrated by young men who had easy access to firearms and automatic weapons.

Rep. Lauren Boebert has consistently voted against every proposed logical gun regulation measure, which polls show her constituents overwhelmingly favor. Are you aware that she even introduced a bill to lower the legal age at which guns can be easily purchased?

Her extremist values assure she will continue to ignore the desires of her constituents. We, the citizens, have a say. Let’s vote her out.

Annette Roberts-Gray

Carbondale