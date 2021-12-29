Selective publishing
The Aspen Times couldn’t give Camilla Sparlin one lousy guest column? When the paper publishes the gibberish of several regular columnists every week? It even publishes my gibberish.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Socialism, not Trumpism, threaten our republic
I just slogged my way through another one of John Colson’s pseudo-intellectual pieces on the impending downfall of our republic, which will somehow be fostered by Trump voters (“Thoughts on Trump, fascism and Nazi orthodoxy,”…