Seize this moment to vote for John Doyle

Aspen voters, you have a sizable choice to make for City Council on Tuesday. My friend John Doyle should be on your mind and your ballot. As a parent, he wants the best for your community both today and tomorrow.

There is no other place on planet Earth like Aspen. There are many who don’t treasure that as much as John Doyle does. His strength of character and limitless appreciation for the nature that surrounds you are valuable traits, the fact he wants to represent the needs of Aspen is a stroke of luck.

Don’t waste this opportunity. Please vote for him on March 2.

Rob Dirom

Richmond, Virginia

Aspen (1983-1989)