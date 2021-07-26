Seeking people involved in Redstone incident
On the evening of July 6, my husband and I were walking our sheltie dog down the main street of Redstone. A family was walking their dog on the other side of the street. That dog lurched and ran after my dog knocking me down. I took a hard fall on my right side.
The family, who resides between Redstone and Carbondale, came quickly to assist and offered to exchange contact information. My husband declined, thinking I was not badly hurt. Since then we have learned that I have a significant shoulder injury.
If you are that family, please contact me at redstonecamper1@gmail.com. We have insurance but could use some help with the co-pays. Thanks in advance for doing the right thing.
This accident put an end to an otherwise special vacation to the Crystal River Valley. Your integrity will be deeply appreciated.
Linda Venturoni
Santa Fe, New Mexico
