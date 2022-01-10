Seeking lost memories left at Little Red Schoolhouse
It’s so good to know the Little Red Schoolhouse still stands and is in use. Such a treasured little building that could so easily have been torn down like so many other unassuming old remnants of old Snowmass and the Roaring Fork Valley!
My early memories match the black and white photo that ran with the Jan. 6 story/history of the little schoolhouse (“As Little Red Schoolhouse enters new chapter, a look back at its history,” The Aspen Times). But here’s a bit of history I would like to add and hope that someone remembers. My parents, Dave and Janie Mullikin, their five kids and what remained of their soon-to-close Mt. Sneffels St. Bernard Kennel lived off Owl Creek near the schoolhouse in 1964-1966. While there, they were given permission to store a few items in the building — the one in the black and white photo. Those items included my dad’s military uniforms and medals, my aunt’s piano, my brother’s Lionel train set and a few other items. When the last of the St. Bernards were sold, and it came time to move to town, they took the truck to the schoolhouse to gather the items, but they were all gone. A long time ago, yes, but perhaps someone recalls these items.
The ones my now 91-year-old mother misses the most are the military medals worn by her late husband of 56 years. If anyone knows of them, we’d love to hear from you. No questions asked. My email is tmeck1977@gmail.com.
Tamie (Mullikin) Meck
Paonia
