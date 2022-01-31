Scribbler editor: Apologizes for our incorrect story version
On behalf of The Skier Scribbler, We would like to make a public formal apology to the Aspen Indigenous Foundation. As a high school newspaper, our team is actively learning the intricacies of the publishing and editing process.
In our January issue, extensive errors were made in our cover story. Unfortunately, a rough draft of the story was printed, rather than the final revised copy.
Please note that The Skier Scribbler fully supports the Aspen Indigenous Society and any mistakes made were purely errors in editing and were not intended to disrespect The Aspen Indigenous Society. The proper final draft with correct information is posted on the Skier Scribbler website, SkierScribbler.com. Please reference the website for correct dates, names, and information.
Hannah Smith
Co-Editor-In-Chief, The Skier Scribbler
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Scribbler editor: Apologizes for our incorrect story version
On behalf of The Skier Scribbler, We would like to make a public formal apology to the Aspen Indigenous Foundation. As a high school newspaper, our team is actively learning the intricacies of the publishing…