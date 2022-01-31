Scribbler editor: Apologizes for our incorrect story version

On behalf of The Skier Scribbler, We would like to make a public formal apology to the Aspen Indigenous Foundation. As a high school newspaper, our team is actively learning the intricacies of the publishing and editing process.

In our January issue, extensive errors were made in our cover story. Unfortunately, a rough draft of the story was printed, rather than the final revised copy.

Please note that The Skier Scribbler fully supports the Aspen Indigenous Society and any mistakes made were purely errors in editing and were not intended to disrespect The Aspen Indigenous Society. The proper final draft with correct information is posted on the Skier Scribbler website, SkierScribbler.com . Please reference the website for correct dates, names, and information.

Hannah Smith

Co-Editor-In-Chief, The Skier Scribbler