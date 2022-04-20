Score one for irony
Coup accomplice and Trump’s chief of staff on Jan. 6, 2021, Mark Meadows was kicked off voter rolls in North Carolina for investigation of allegations of voter fraud. Irony may have been badly wounded these past few years, but it’s not dead yet
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs
We can’t rely on fossil fuels
David Bernhardt touting fossil fuels on the Western Slope (“Former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt addresses Garfield County energy forum,” April 14, Glenwood Springs Post Independent)? Clearly a case of carrying coal to New Castle. Heating…