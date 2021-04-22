Score one for Aspen’s working folks
As a longtime friend of Su Lum and as a former member of both the Aspen City Council and planning commission, I send a thank you to the Aspen City Council for remanding back to the Historic Preservation Commission the affordable housing proposal made by Jim Defrancia and Jean Coulter.
I look forward to the day when Su Lum’s former house will be home to the many guitar and banjo-strumming folks with whom I moved to Aspen many years ago.
Jim Breasted
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Ascendigo facility would set bad precedent for Missouri Heights
There have been several letters here over the last few weeks and months regarding Ascendigo’s proposed development of a facility in Missouri Heights. In addition to echoing the points put forward in the objections to…