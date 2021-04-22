Score one for Aspen’s working folks

As a longtime friend of Su Lum and as a former member of both the Aspen City Council and planning commission, I send a thank you to the Aspen City Council for remanding back to the Historic Preservation Commission the affordable housing proposal made by Jim Defrancia and Jean Coulter.

I look forward to the day when Su Lum’s former house will be home to the many guitar and banjo-strumming folks with whom I moved to Aspen many years ago.

Jim Breasted

Carbondale