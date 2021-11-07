Save the bears

Regarding doubling annual bear deaths, maybe it’s time for “actual” penalties for not securing trash as opposed to the “possible” ones advertised at the entry to Main Street?

Don’t some of us live here because we love wildlife? I feel fortunate to have spotted bears on more than one occasion, but let’s have a healthy respect and keep our distance, lock up trash and keep our windows closed during bear season as opposed to killing more bears.

Fill out the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/B11survey2021 and submit written comments to Colorado Parks and Wildlife by Nov. 10 to Julie Mao, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 0088 Wildlife Way, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.

Anne Grice

Basalt