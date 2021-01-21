Sam Rose has my vote for Aspen City Council

Aspen City Council is in need of a member who wants to be there for the love of this city and community — not because of anger or a special interest in one particular issue.

We need to elect someone who is civic-minded, empathetic and willing and able to lead. Sam Rose is all of that, and he’s willing to put his money where his mouth is. If elected, he has pledged to donate his first year’s council salary to the Aspen Community Foundation to benefit local service industry workers adversely affected by the pandemic. Sam has already proven to be a vital part of Aspen’s heartbeat: He is a volunteer firefighter prepared to help you at a moment’s notice. He is a Response advocate taking calls from those that have been victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. He has been in close touch with so many members of our community through his work as the lead case investigator for Pitkin County’s COVID-19 response team.

Sam Rose has and continues proving he is an incredible asset to this city and that we all would benefit from his love, enthusiasm and dedication. We can trust he’s coming at this from a place of humility and respect, and we’ll all be proud to have his critical thinking skills and good heart represent us.

Michelle Stiller

Aspen