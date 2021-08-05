Safety, not socializing, comes first on Maroon Creek Road

I’ve always sided for cyclists being allowed a wide berth by motor vehicles. On some of this valley’s narrower mountain roads, yes, drivers should show that consideration to the safety of the cyclists. However, it seems that a subsection of cyclists are getting over-inflated egos about this, as if they have the sole or primary right of way on roads like Maroon Creek.

I was appalled to read about how over 100 cyclists refused to yield to the emergency vehicle responding to Don Bird’s crash last week. To those individuals and especially to the woman who told off the sheriff’s officers for daring to have emergency lights on while on their way to an emergency, take a good hard look at yourselves and think how you would feel if you crashed and responders trying to help you were delayed because of other cyclists parading their entitlement. Your Maroon Creek climbing social hour is not more important than someone else’s well-being and safety.

Annalise Grueter

Basalt