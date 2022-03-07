Russian to judgment
Some people are complaining about a local Russian oligarch as of late. What about all of the other local American oligarchs? Maybe some of you should go work in a fulfillment center for one day and experience how the real world operates. Or go work for Trump and then not get paid at all.
Miles Knudson
Aspen Village
