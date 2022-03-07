Russian money in Aspen
Russian “Billie” buys the Lift One deal for seven times more than last paid. Could the extra $60 million be money laundering? Trump sold a place in Florida to a Russian who paid $60 million over Trump’s cost. The house was torn down by the new owner.
The Lift One deal was always about Aspen’s “needs.” It is “world class.”
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Gorsuch deal a land flip for the ages
So … in late February 2019 Mr. Gorsuch, decked out in his fur and Stetson, knocked on my door looking for my “yes” vote on the March 5, 2019, referendum.