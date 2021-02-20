Rush was the gold standard

A truly great American has been taken from us. I cried when I learned of Rush Limbaugh’s passing.

He extolled America’s unique freedoms and opportunity. His Excellence in Broadcasting dealt in disseminating facts not feelings. Rush chastised liberals and conservatives alike with a keen wit and biting sense of humor. He entertained us while we learned the whole story.

He shouted America’s greatness from radio’s rooftops. He was the little guy who made good but never lost touch with his roots.

While the fourth estate, big tech, and mass media have mostly devolved into agenda-driven propagandists, Mr. Limbaugh always spoke truth to power

Verily, Rush Limbaugh was a talent on loan from God. RIP, Rush …

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle