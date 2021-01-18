Run over by the mob bullies
If there ever was a dead-rat fiasco, it was after the George W. Bush fiasco with its weeks of hanging chads and the Supreme Court. How manly it was of Al Gore to concede gracefully based on such a scant tally of votes.
I was so proud of him and our country for not starting a civil war over that questionable mess.
Now I see our leaders scared to stand up to a mob of bullies. If the present lot were running the show in the 1940s, we’d be speaking German now and poking people’s eyes out every time we said hello.
Pat Milligan
Aspen Village
Let’s take healthy advice over deadly profits
Once again, a huge thank you to the Pitkin County Board of Health for your tireless work to keep us safe. I’m sure closing down is extremely difficult for all but I say that if…