Run over by the Kommissars

Why won’t the Pitco Health Kommissars reopen the restaurants? It isn’t because the closure reduces COVID-19 cases.

Cases started declining sharply just as the ban took effect. With the approximately 14-day incubation of COVID-19 before a case appears, the spread probably was declining two weeks before the Kommissars’ edict. The closure was effective, not at reducing cases but at putting a lot people out of work. (Not the Kommissars, of course, who continue to be paid.)

The Kommissars do this stuff for one reason. The folks don’t stop them. Or better yet, ignore them.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen