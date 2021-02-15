Rose knows Aspen

I know Sam Rose because he was my contact tracer. This is the person who told me I had to quarantine for 16 days! And I did! Because Sam is good at his job.

Imagine — a person who can convince a working mom to stay in a small room for 16 days. That is a persuasive, caring, well-spoken person who knows their facts. What do we need on Aspen City Council? A persuasive, caring, well-spoken person who knows their facts.

We are coming out of the most challenging year in our collective experience, and we have the chance to make our community even better. I know I have been so proud of how we met the challenge of COVID-19. Someone like Sam who was literally in the trenches of that fight is well prepared to help us move forward. He knows what we have been through and how we can come out better.

I am supporting Sam for City Council because he knows us and our town. He knows what we have been through and what we need to improve. He has compassion and humor and the power of persuasion to get his ideas across. We all live here because we love our town and our valley. Sam has shown this love in our time of crisis. People like me like him — even though he had to keep us quarantined. If that is not a testament to his excellence — then I don’t know what is.

Elizabeth Sargent

Aspen