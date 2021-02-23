Rose has shown he belongs on council

Sam Rose demonstrated leadership, vision and excellence during Squirm Night. He demonstrated why he is the best to lead us out of the pandemic as the lone COVID-19 expert.

Sam has plans to keep our town healthy and open while focusing on clear communication strategies. I noticed when two candidates were asked how to improve/shorten the building-permit process, their answers were to hire more people. Sam, however, answered that he would apply for a building permit himself and see where the process could be properly shortened.

Sam had thoughtful answers and is able to find pragmatic solutions to problems. I’d like to remind you that Sam is a volunteer firefighter and a response advocate for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. He obviously cares about our community. Vote for someone that is well spoken, driven and will make you and Aspen proud to have him represent you. Vote Sam Rose.

Leah Weiss

Aspen