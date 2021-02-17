Rose and Ward are the ticket
I had never met Sam Rose before he recently introduced himself to me. And, unlike almost all political candidates, Sam was not asking for a campaign contribution. In fact, he refused my offer of a small check.
Sam’s ideas and focus are spot on. And Sam brings a contagious enthusiasm and can-do attitude to the table, which was refreshing.
I urge you to check out Sam’s qualifications and positions and to consider giving him your vote for Aspen City Council.
My other favorite candidate is Ward Hauenstein. I have attended scores of council sessions over the last four years. Ward has proven over and over that he will put in the work and the demanding hours the job requires. Ward deserves another term on council.
Robert Morris
Aspen
