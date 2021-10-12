Robbed of memories
Every fall I go to the Red Butte Cemetery in Aspen to clean around my husband’s grave. I was shocked to see that the 14 heart shaped stones that had been placed there by my family and myself were not there. To the person that removed them — shame on you. The stones had no value, just memories.
Betty McCarthy
Glenwood Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
A nightmare scenario in West Glenwood
We love West Glenwood. It has been our home for a very long time. You know all the reasons this project must be denied — safety, traffic nightmares, inadequate infrastructure, no escape when the fires…