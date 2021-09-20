Risky business
A question for Dr. Ronner: How do mortality statistics based on age come into play in your analysis? (“Vaccine refusal as veiled suicide,” Sept. 15, letters, The Aspen Times)
A 25-year-old with no pre-existing conditions is much more at risk of death from many everyday activities than COVID-19, so is every one of those activities an act of veiled suicide?
Chase McWhorter
Carbondale
