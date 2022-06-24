Rio Grande Trail is for all

Hello, Rio Grande Trail bike riders, we are all out there enjoying Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s endless work — the 44 miles of awesome.

I have eight kiddos out on the trail between 27th Street and Buffalo Valley in Glenwood daily; we are respectful, observant and enjoying our backyard. I have come across a handful of rude, righteous and grumpy folks who frown at us, bully us and tell us the trail is for bike racers. I feel raising the kiddos out on the trail biking, walking and cleaning up trash is a good tool for raising a respectful future generation.

The trail is for all! Pass it along, a smile is free and can make someone’s day. Get out there and enjoy.



Traci Turner



Glenwood Springs