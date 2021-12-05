Riddle me this

Why do we keep seeing the push for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines?

The polls show that many many more Republicans are not going to get vaccinated compared to Democrats.

Without using any numbers, the data shows that unvaccinated people have a much higher chance of dying from the Covid virus.

In a country where so many elections are decided by a razor-thin majority, why on earth would Democrats want to have a mandatory vaccine?

Gary Pax





Carbondale