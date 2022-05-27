Riddle me this
Two questions:
1. If global warming is caused by human activity because the two coincide in time, aren’t high gas prices caused by the administration with which they coincide in time?
2. Will the no-growth Aspen City Council issue special development permits and offer other perks to their critics who promise to move away?
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
