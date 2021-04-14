RFTA wheels keep on spending
Wow! Five-hundred bucks for a free vaccination!
It’s nice to know our tax dollars are being well spent for keeping our bus drivers happy!
Thanks, Dan and Roaring Fork Transportation Authority! Just keep on spending!
Jim Markalunas
Aspen
