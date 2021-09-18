RFSD in good hands with Teitler on board

This letter is in support of Kenny Teitler for Roaring Fork School District School Board District A.

Being a former teacher, Kenny knows what it takes to keep quality teachers in the classroom. He knows that teachers need time with students and time to create and develop the lessons that ensure all students achieve their highest potential. Kenny knows that teachers need a livable wage in order to stay in the valley and raise their families.

Kenny has been the voice for all students and parents for years. As a former English Language Acquisition (ELA) teacher, Kenny fought for his students and the parents of his students to ensure they were an integral part of the learning community. I know that as a school board member, Kenny will continue to make sure the voices of all are heard and valued.

As the Roaring Fork School District continues to explore new curriculum for students, retaining and attracting quality teachers and support staff and how best to spend taxpayer money, Kenny will listen to all sides of an issue, explore all possibilities and keep the needs of all students, teachers, and community in mind.

As a former colleague and now as a friend, I can say that Kenny adds value to every person and community organization he is involved with. I know that the value he will add to the Roaring Fork School District school board will help to ensure the district is living up to the students, teachers, parents and community’s expectations of what great schools should be.



Rhonda Tatham

Former president, Roaring Fork Community Education Association

Former teacher, Carbondale Middle School