Reverse whataboutism
How enraged would Republicans be if Dems had a representative as looney as Lauren Boebert or as violent and crooked as GOP Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, who’s under investigation by the FBI!
Carl Heck
Aspen
Local leadership drops the COVID-19 ball
I love to play “man on the street” riding our lifts. So guess what? Almost everyone thinks it is a joke to “mask up” when they see their breath escape their mask. The powers that…