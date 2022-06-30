Respecting our differences

I had an intriguing experience this past weekend.



A friend called me on Sunday morning to participate in an “experiment.” Three of us attended the talk by Rep. Lauren Boebert. We then drove to Aspen to attend the Planned Parenthood event. Our task was to observe the different groups.



Not surprisingly, my observations and experience were different from what I read in the local papers.



Magic happened in the conversation that ensued. There were three different people with three different points of view talking about the challenging issues that we are facing.



We had a respectful, insightful, thought-provoking and fascinating conversation. The result was that we came away with a deeper appreciation for each other as well as enhanced understandings about the challenges we are facing.







As we celebrate Independence Day, let’s remember that it was the result of our forefathers who had very different opinions. They worked through and hammered out their differences to create the basis of this great country.

Those before us fought and died for the freedoms and rights that we have in this country. Are they worth us matching those valiant efforts?



Wouldn’t it be wonderful if someday we will be able to celebrate how we respected each other to work through our differences and developed a greater appreciation for each other to create a country that we can be proud of?



“You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one …”



Tom Lankering

Basalt