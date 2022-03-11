Respect our water

I hope you are well and healthy. I am contacting you because I would like to tell you a little about the drought problem in Colorado. A very important river begins in our state. That river has kept many states standing. I’m talking about the Colorado River. Over the years it has had many changes; some have benefited and others the opposite.

One of the changes that have affected a bit is the drought that sometimes occurs in the state. The drought meter has moved closer to the red dot, the drought progressed further during the summer and fall last. The drought problem is not only in the state of Colorado but also in other states such as Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico, which will receive less water than usual. That is why it is important to let our society know how important rivers are for life in the world.

My goal is to make this known so that people can take care of the water and avoid spending it excessively without any need. As inland keeping, they often use excess water to irrigate the plants. All this affects the water because the water is recharged with chemicals, it is important to inform and keep our society up to date.

Kenia Zuniga

Basalt High School