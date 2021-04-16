Respect for the men and women in blue
Advice to those who lament and riot over police shootings and brutality.
There are a few bad cops, and that is true of all of society. Report them — and they should be fired and prosecuted.
With regard to all the others, the responsible and caring servants of our society, a simple rule: Do what the officer tells you, and be polite.
James DeFrancia
Aspen
Vaccines are unproven
