Resign now, Boebert

Jan. 6, 2021, will be remembered as a very sad day by me. Our nation’s Capitol was looted by rioters and domestic terrorists. Five people died. One of them was an Air Force veteran. One, a police officer.

The officer died protecting Rep. Lauren Boebert from the very people she encouraged to be at our Capitol that day, her “constituents” she called them, while she hid in an undisclosed location. Is that how you support our law enforcement men and women, Representative? Is that how you “Back the Blue”?

In less than a week on the job, the blood of five dead people is on your hands, Ms. Boebert. I ask you to take responsibility and resign. Surely, we can find someone that will think about protecting our constitution and defending our democracy to take your place.

James Gilliam

Carbondale