Resign now, Boebert
Jan. 6, 2021, will be remembered as a very sad day by me. Our nation’s Capitol was looted by rioters and domestic terrorists. Five people died. One of them was an Air Force veteran. One, a police officer.
The officer died protecting Rep. Lauren Boebert from the very people she encouraged to be at our Capitol that day, her “constituents” she called them, while she hid in an undisclosed location. Is that how you support our law enforcement men and women, Representative? Is that how you “Back the Blue”?
In less than a week on the job, the blood of five dead people is on your hands, Ms. Boebert. I ask you to take responsibility and resign. Surely, we can find someone that will think about protecting our constitution and defending our democracy to take your place.
James Gilliam
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Use the good data
The Pitkin County Health Department, Aspen Valley Hospital, and Community Health Systems are in a good place to get specific and communicative about the planned dissemination of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Phase 1B, over-70…