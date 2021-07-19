Reporting lacked empathy, understanding

As a mental health professional, I am deeply concerned by Jason Auslander’s reporting about a local man’s arrest June 21.

Auslander demonstrated both uninformed and unempathetic perspectives in his account of what happened between Daffin, the police and other local residents. While violent behavior is never acceptable, based on the language in the affidavit, Daffin is clearly an individual experiencing an acute mental health crisis and, most likely, other chronic mental health issues.

These are issues that I believe the Aspen community should take seriously, and instead of mocking or criminalizing, should seek to find solutions for. I also believe that as a journalist, Auslander has a responsibility to deepen our understanding of the issues facing our community through more thoughtful and considerate reporting.

Emily Wheeler

Snowmass