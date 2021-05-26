 Remembering our vets | AspenTimes.com
Remembering our vets

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

In memory, American flags will be posted on the graves of our departed veterans lying at rest in Ute, Aspen Grove, and Red Butte cemeteries in Aspen and Fairview Cemetery in Basalt. On Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, the traditional memorial wreath will be placed in silence at the Pitkin County Veterans Memorial in Aspen.

Throughout the day, Grassroots Community TV, Channel 12 and 880 will run interviews of local veterans who participated in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project.

Citizens are encouraged to observe a moment of silence to remember the fallen. “All gave some — some gave all.”

LtCol Dick Merritt

Basalt

U.S. Marine Corps (Ret)

Pitkin County Veterans Memorial Advisory Board

 

