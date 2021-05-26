Remembering our vets
In memory, American flags will be posted on the graves of our departed veterans lying at rest in Ute, Aspen Grove, and Red Butte cemeteries in Aspen and Fairview Cemetery in Basalt. On Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, the traditional memorial wreath will be placed in silence at the Pitkin County Veterans Memorial in Aspen.
Throughout the day, Grassroots Community TV, Channel 12 and 880 will run interviews of local veterans who participated in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project.
Citizens are encouraged to observe a moment of silence to remember the fallen. “All gave some — some gave all.”
LtCol Dick Merritt
Basalt
U.S. Marine Corps (Ret)
Pitkin County Veterans Memorial Advisory Board
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Trail users would like to hear from cyclists
Bicycle enthusiasts, welcome to summer in the Roaring Fork Valley. Please use bicycle etiquette.