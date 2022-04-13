Remembering Curt Stewart
Curt Stewart’s obituary in the Times saddened me. I worked closely with him for several years while he was county manager and I was a commissioner. During those intensely controversial times, he was always upbeat, a pleasure to work with. One memory: He and I went to Glenwood to ask the Garfield commissioners for a contribution to the Pitkin County bus system (precursor to Roaring Fork Transportation Authority). As expected, the conversation took about two minutes. Despite the flat refusal, Curt remained cheery.
Michael Kinsley
Snowmass
In support of Krabloonik
I strongly support the continued operation of Krabloonik, under Danny Phillips. My wife and I enjoyed the joy and thrill of a dogsled ride there in January. I hope that other locals and Snowmass visitors…