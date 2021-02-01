Remember Capitol attack’s culprits

On Sept. 11, 2012, the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, was attacked; four Americans were killed by the terrorists.

It was never determined who actually initiated the premeditated attack. Six Republican-controlled congressional committees investigated the incident, finding that, not Obama, Clinton, Rice or any high-ranking officials had done anything improper. Even so, during the elections that followed, Republicans were frothing “lock her up!” and still use “Benghazi” to inflame their base.

On Jan. 6, 2021, the United States Capitol was attacked, also premeditated, by a group of terrorists. Six died during the insurrection, including Officer Brian Sicknick. We know who the insurrectionists were, Trump supporters. We know who incited them to commit their heinous crime. It was Trump, his family, and his legislative cult, through lies and rhetoric, compelling the MAGA mass to attack and kill, in a frenzy. What do we hear from Republicans now? Not “lock him up!” No, we hear “let him go!”

“Poor Donald only sacked the Capital, and only killed six and injured 104 people.”

The people, whose duty it was to defend our Capitol from being breached by enemies. Sadly, their heroic stand failed, our Capitol was breached, the first time 240 years!

One hundred and ninety-seven house Republicans voted to violate our Constitution and, in the Senate, only five Republicans had the cojones to call for justice. The other Senate Republicans had none.

Donald said he “could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it.” That is a misdemeanor compared to what he did.

Yes, we need to build a wall — a Wall of Shame engraved with names, starting with Trump, and every insurrectionist, and every legislator who supported his insurrection. It should be located in front of our Capitol so our descendants do not forget their names.

Dick Hampleman

Basalt