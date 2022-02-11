Regarding affordable housing

Why does “affordable housing” score high in every survey of community needs? It’s the math. The “affordable” part comes from the “median” wage. The median wage is the one in the middle. So half of all wage earners are below median, and half are above.

A lot of people above median have no worries about housing. They want low taxes and nice black top on the streets. Just about everybody below the median wage has concerns about their living situation. Not to mention a lot of people a little above the middle.

Wikipedia has a really good treatment on “affordable housing.” It is many different things to many people. It could be someone who had just been offered a job here, but they can’t find a place to live at anywhere near what the job pays. It could be someone who has rented in the same place for years, but the owner wants to rent it short term. It could be someone who grew up here and wants to start their own family.

One of the big locally complicating factors is “desirous location.” There is an infinite number of people wanting to move to this area. Actually, to any mountain resort. It was once upon a time the case that building more units meant the price would come down as supply exceeded demand. Sorry, not any more.

Oddly enough, hundreds of new housing units are being built in Glenwood Springs. Hundreds more are proposed. Yet — they are not scratching the itch. The fact is, you can only get anything “affordable” with government-regulated and often-financed housing. They call that “socialism,” folks. Boom! A few heads just exploded. A town in Germany has some very old and very nice “protected” living called Karl-Marx-Hof.





Patrick Hunter

Carbondale