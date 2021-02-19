Reece would bring business sense to council

Mark Reece has over 10 years of successful small-business ownership in town, employing dozens of locals. He has helped many of them grow and take root here in town and the valley. He has battled through the excessive red tape and bureaucracy that exists in our regulations, emerged from that only to meet COVID-19 head on. He has been able to keep the team together, carry the payroll and survive. He has all that. We can use all that on Aspen City Council. Now.

Simply put, Mark can bring the experience, empathy and business leadership to the many challenges we face. Small-town character is many things to many people, but for most of us it includes the ability to earn a livable wage, support yourself and your family, find stability and peace of mind, and to help make our town better than we found it. Mark has done all that. We need all that. Now.

Please vote in this election, and please join me in voting for Mark Reece.

Dwayne Romero

Aspen