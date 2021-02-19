 Reece will bring new voice to Aspen City Council | AspenTimes.com
Reece will bring new voice to Aspen City Council

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Please join me in voting for Mark Reece for City Council. I have been friends and coworkers with Mark for 15 years, and we’ve raised our daughters alongside each other, too. (He’s a great dad.) Mark will bring a voice for small-business owners, parents and employee-housing residents to Aspen City Council. He is honest, hardworking and demonstrates the type of leadership we need.

We have an opportunity to add representation that is missing on our current council. Mark will be that voice.

James Parker

Aspen

Letter to the Editor
